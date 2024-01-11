DA Kerstetter explains firearm at Union County Courthouse

Jan. 11—LEWISBURG — A firearm reported by state police as found in the Union County Courthouse was located in the office of the late District Attorney D. Peter Johnson.

District Attorney Brian Kerstetter said the rifle had been located in Johnson's office in a case behind his desk for an unknown number of years. It was not snuck in past security and an employee did not bring it in through another door, he said.

"With Pete's unexpected passing, we were not able to clear up whether it was evidence in a case or belonged to him personally," said Kerstetter. "I bet it was in Pete's office for 10 to 15 years. We don't know what it was. That is something we would have probably addressed when Pete was clearing out his office. We unfortunately never had that opportunity."

Johnson planned to retire at the end of 2023, but the longtime district attorney died on Oct. 22. Johnson served in the elected position for nearly 28 years and would have finished his seventh, four-year term as a Republican at the end of 2023.

Kerstetter, who worked as first assistant district attorney under Johnson, said the firearm was turned over to the state police on Dec. 29 to determine whether it was part of a case or belonged to someone. It was not found out in the open and no ammunition was with it, said Kerstetter.

Trooper Logan Womelsdorf, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that the Ballard rifle model of Marlin 336 R.C. Marlin Firearm 30-30 caliber was turned over at 11:54 a.m. Dec. 29 in the courthouse, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg. It's valued at $650.

Also turned over was a brown and tan leather case, valued at $25, police said.

Anyone with further information is requested to contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference PA-2023-1687119.