DA: Larimer County deputy justified in shooting man involved in pursuit on I-25

A Larimer County Sheriff's Office sergeant was justified in shooting a man who led deputies on a chase that ended on Interstate 25 last month, the district attorney announced Thursday.

Eighth Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin announced no criminal charges will be filed against the sergeant who shot at a man eight times after he led deputies on a Jan 10 chase from Wellington to Fort Collins, ending on I-25 at the Mulberry Street exit.

The man had two gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, according to investigators. He was not armed, according to McLaughlin.

McLaughlin's decision comes after a monthlong Critical Incident Response Team Investigation led by Fort Collins Police Services.

Sgt. Jackie Stimac was justified in the shooting because she believed no lesser degree of force would have stopped the man; she had been told he had attempted to hit other officers with his car during the previous pursuit, McLaughlin wrote in his decision letter.

"There was no tool I could use on my duty belt — there was nothing at my disposal that I could utilize quick enough … the only thing I had available, the only thing that applied was my firearm," Stimac is quoted in McLaughlin's letter as saying to investigators. “... More injuries would’ve happened, something else would've happened if I used anything else or failed to act.”

The man, 35-year-old Dustin Bartles, was arrested on multiple felony allegations after being released from the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

What investigators say led to the police shooting on I-25

Stimac had a “breadth of information” from other law enforcement officers about Bartles' alleged actions prior to making the decision to shoot, McLaughlin said in his letter. Investigators say the man attempted to elude officers during the chase by driving recklessly and at high speeds and that he intentionally drove at officers who were attempting to stop him.

Story continues

Bartles was first contacted by a deputy at the Family Dollar store in Wellington on the afternoon of Jan. 10 after someone called police to report a "suspicious circumstance." The caller told police a man was making "incoherent statements," and the deputy who responded said he observed him making erratic movements and speaking in an agitated tone, according to McLaughlin's decision letter.

The responding deputy said when he attempted to speak with the man, the man yelled at him and drove off. The deputy said he followed and attempted to stop the man, who did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies involved in the pursuit say Bartles drove erratically and at times reached nearly 100 mph, according to investigators. At one point, witnesses told investigators he intentionally drove at marked police vehicles parked on the side of the road during the pursuit.

After failed attempts to stop Bartles’ vehicle, deputies successfully deployed spike strips near the Vine Drive overpass on I-25 and a deputy deployed a technical maneuver used to stop vehicles during pursuits — called a PIT maneuver — causing Bartles’ truck to spin 180 degrees and stop on I-25 near the Mulberry Street exit.

The 11-mile pursuit lasted about 10 minutes, according to McLaughlin.

Once Bartles’ truck was stopped, Stimac pulled up to his front bumper to try and help other deputies immobilize it, but Bartles kept moving it, leaving his truck and Stimac's vehicle door-to-door, McLaughlin wrote. Stimac told investigators that Bartles' truck prevented Stimac from opening her door fully and blocked her view of what was happening in front of his truck.

McLaughlin said Stimac's body camera footage shows Bartles then accelerating forward into another deputy's car, and Stimac told investigators she tried to stop him by shooting twice through the vehicle towards Bartles.

Stimac told investigators after she fired the first two shots, the man continued to accelerate and — while she couldn’t see — she described hearing “distressful screaming” from the front of the truck, which she thought could have been the deputy whose patrol car the man was accelerating into.

“He had … already shown that he has no regard for the deputies … (and) had already tried to ram or run over deputies and was unconcerned with anybody’s safety or welfare,” Stimac told investigators, according to McLaughlin's report.

Stimac said she feared the deputy was "either being pinned or underneath the tire," so she fired additional shots into the vehicle with the “intent to disable the driver,” according to McLaughlin. She told investigators she then paused and heard other deputies giving Bartles commands and heard him say something to the effect of "OK, OK," so she presumed the situation was under control.

McLaughlin determined the screaming Stimac heard was likely a combination of mechanical sounds from the truck and other deputies and possibly Bartles yelling, but he said it was reasonable for Stimac to believe in that situation that another deputy was being injured or was in danger.

"The speed at which events developed once Sergeant Stimac's car came to a stop presented a very dangerous and dynamic situation requiring immediate action to stop the threat posed by Bartles," McLaughlin wrote in his decision letter. "Sergeant Stimac was faced with a determined, irrational driver who had already driven at deputies — who was essentially using his truck as a lethal weapon.”

Bartles was taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds, which were not life-threatening, McLaughlin said. Bartles reportedly made statements at the hospital to his girlfriend and medical personnel that he wanted law enforcement to kill him, according to the letter.

After he was released from the hospital, he was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted manslaughter, first-degree assault, felony menacing and eluding, according to online court records.

Bartles remains in Larimer County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Colorado Crisis Support

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact Colorado Crisis Support at 1-844-493-8255 or by texting HOME to 741741.

How CIRT works

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multi-agency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

