DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018.

Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding this case are extremely troubling,” said Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque. “It is our hope that this verdict will give the victim and his family a sense of closure as they continue with the healing process.”

According to the Essex County DA, Vieira met the 13-year-old victim on a social media app GRINDR in the late summer of 2018. They met at Mt. Vernon Park and engaged in sexual acts inside Vieira’s SUV. When the victim and his family were evacuated following the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, he recognized Vieira, who was directing traffic.

The victim’s mother didn’t learn of the sexual contact until a family dispute in January 2019. She immediately contacted authorities.

“This verdict makes clear that no one is above the law and this young man was victimized by someone he should have been able to trust,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “I am thankful to the trial team and everyone who assisted with the investigation.”

A sentencing hearing for Vieira is scheduled for November 4th.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW