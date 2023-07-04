DA: Ligonier man shot by police during 'domestic' had machete

Jul. 4—LIGONIER, Pa. — The Ligonier Township man shot and killed by police on Sunday was "aggressively" approaching officers with a long-bladed machete moments prior to the gunfire, investigators said.

The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting in order to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release to media.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Robbie T. Saunders, 59, of Ligonier Township, died from the incident just before 5 p.m., shortly after arriving at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

An autopsy confirmed blood loss from the chest wound caused Saunders' death, Lees said.

Ziccarelli's office said reports of a domestic disturbance initially sent police to the scene and that one shot was fired.

The incident occurred at a home alongside Gravel Hill Road, which is just southwest of Route 271 and the village of Waterford.

Lees is ruling the manner of death as a homicide, but he noted that the manner of death doesn't indicate charges should be filed in the matter or that the Ligonier Valley officer acted improperly.

It will be up to Westmoreland County criminal investigators, in this case detectives within the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified in the incident, Lees said.

A review is standard anytime an officer takes a life while on duty.

Ziccarelli said that investigation remained ongoing on Monday. She did not provide a timetable on when that investigation could be complete.

Authorities have not identified the officer who fired a weapon during the incident.

Efforts to reach Ligonier Valley Police Commission representatives for comment were unsuccessful Monday.

Ligonier Valley is a regional department that covers Ligonier Township and the borough of Ligonier.