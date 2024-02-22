DA: Lisa Spoors pleads guilty in DUI fatal crash case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person accused of killing a Hoover High student in a crash outside the school while driving under the influence pleaded guilty to charges, according to the Fresno County District’s Attorney Office on Wednesday.

Fresno Police say they were called out to Hoover High School after it was reported that a student had been hit by a car on Oct. 4, 2022, around 6 p.m. Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he died a week later.

‘You stole my world’: Mom of Hoover High student killed reacts to Spoors’ bail reduction

Following the crash, officials said the driver, Lisa Ellen Spoors, left the area without stopping to check on Rashad. Around 20 minutes later, officers said Spoors called the department’s dispatch center to report hitting something in the road but claimed that they were not sure what it was. Officers met with Spoors in a parking lot near First Street and Bullard Avenue where they underwent a sobriety test.

On March 2, 2022, officials say Spoors was in the Fresno County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing. The defendant was charged more than two months after the incident with DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. and booked into Fresno County Jail in December. Their bail was reduced in a hearing on Jan. 18; Spoors posted bond and was released on Jan. 19.

Lisa Ellen Spoors is back in Fresno County Jail

On Wednesday, the DA’s office said Spoors pleaded guilty to a felony count of vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, causing the death or permanent serious injury of an individual.

The DA’s office says in exchange for their guilty pleas and in light of the evidence, their office agreed to dismiss the murder and the DUI causing injury charges. The counts that Spoors pled guilty to have a combined maximum exposure of five years in state prison.

Spoors is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.

