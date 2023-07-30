DA: Malden man with ‘extensive record’ charged in road rage incident that injured 1-year-old

A man was arraigned in July for smashing the windshield of a car with a baseball bat in a road rage incident, injuring a small child, authorities say.

Clifford Jones, 66, of Malden was arraigned on July 18 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, malicious destruction of property, possession of a class D substance, selling unstamped cigarettes, and selling cigarettes without a license.

Officers responding to 150 Camden Street in the South End on July 18 around 6:15 a.m. for a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash were told the victim was driving after the suspect who struck them in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street, according to the Suffolk DA’s Office.

The victim, who was able to flag down Boston Police, led them to the suspect, identified Jones. The victim claims Jones backed into his car and an argument broke out when they left their cars to inspect the damage. Jones then allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and began smashing the front and back windshield of the victim’s vehicle while the victim’s 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

Police say glass rained down on the child, causing cuts and lacerations. She was evaluated by EMS and transported to Boston Medical Center.

“It’s tragic that such a young child witnessed this and sustained injuries severe enough to be hospitalized,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “This was a terrifying sequence of events for the victim and for the victim’s child.”

Jones allegedly admitted to officers he bumped into the victim’s vehicle. After he got out to check the damage, he said the victim began screaming that his child was in the car, which is when Jones said he fled the area because he feared for his safety, as the victim chased him.

Witnesses say both cars were traveling at a high rate of speed, running through red lights and driving the wrong way on a one-way street chasing each other. Another witness claims they saw Jones grab a bat from a third party and smash the windows of the victim’s car.

Officers recovered an aluminum bat from the scene, along with hundreds of packs of cigarettes with New Hampshire tax stamps, THC oil cartridges, packages of marijuana, and other various nicotine products, according to investigators.

The DA says Jones has an extensive Massachusetts and out-of-state record, dating back to 1975. He was held on $7,500 bail and is due back in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

“Minor motor vehicle accidents happen all the time,” DA Hayden said. “But to react with such violence, and with no hesitation in placing a child in danger, is intolerable.”

