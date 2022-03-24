DA: Man arraigned on indictment in December Schenectady murder; Told dispatcher he killed girlfriend, police say

Mar. 24—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arraigned on an indictment, accusing him in the December murder of his girlfriend, Schenectady County District Attorney's officials said.

Malcolm Gadsden, 50, of Schenectady, faces one count each of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, prosecutors said.

Gadsden is accused of killing January Butcher, 40, of Schenectady, late on Dec. 23 or early Dec. 24 at an apartment on State Street, officials said.

He was arraigned on the charge Wednesday, officials said.

The investigation began after police said Gadsden called an emergency dispatcher saying he'd killed his girlfriend, police said then.

Dispatchers received the call at about 1 a.m. that morning, from a man in distress who said he was having a crisis, police said.

The man hung up, but about 20 minutes later called back stating that he was walking on Chrisler Avenue and had committed a murder, police said.

Officers from Rotterdam Police who were investigating an unrelated traffic stop in the area of Chrisler and Altamont avenues, were notified by dispatchers to be on the lookout for the man.

Rotterdam officers saw a man matching the description given to them and stopped him, and then Schenectady investigators arrived on Chrisler Avenue.

City police then went to the State Street address and attempted to call the victim's phone number, but got no answer. Given the circumstances, officers forced their way into the residence and found Butcher dead. — More from Schenectady — The Daily Gazette — .

