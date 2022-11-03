DA: Man arrested in ‘savage’ murder of Brockton woman died after drinking battery acid

A man arrested in connection with the brutal stabbing death of woman in a driveway in Brockton on Wednesday has passed away in the hospital after drinking battery acid, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Joao Correia, 56, died from critical injuries just hours after he was taken into custody on murder charge in a “targeted attack” that claimed the life of 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Correia’s death was the result of ingesting battery acid following the brazen daylight killing, Cruz said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious person outside of a home at 342 Crescent St. on the city’s East Side around 1 p.m. found Goncalves suffering from obvious trauma to her head and face. Correia, whose clothes were covered in blood, was found inside the home.

Veronica Goncalves, 48, of Brockton was found murdered in the driveway of her home on Nov. 2, 2022, authorities said.

“This appears to have been a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. That’s pretty much where I’m at right now. This is a savage, brutal incident. This woman did not deserve this,” Cruz said during a news conference.

Goncalves and her alleged attacker “were not strangers,” Cruz noted, adding that investigators believe they were in a prior relationship for several years.

While speaking with investigators, Correia admitted that he had ingested battery acid and he then suffered a medical episode.

Pedro Rosario, the victim’s nephew, told Boston 25 that Goncalves was killed in front of her 2-year-old grandchild.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

