DA: Man charged with abuse after stealing $12K from woman he left living in ‘squalor’ with dead dog

A man is facing abuse and neglect charges after he left an elderly Rochester woman and her dog living in “squalid” conditions for months, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

On Friday, Seth Aguiar, 51, pleaded not guilty to one count each of elder abuse, larceny from an elderly person, misuse of a credit card, use of a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle while unlicensed, animal cruelty, and to two counts of forgery.

On February 28, a family member attempted to perform a well-being check at the victim’s Rochester home, before contacting police. The responding officers found the woman severely malnourished, suffering from hypothermia, and living in squalor, prosecutors said.

The woman’s Yorkshire terrier was found to have been dead for weeks in the home without food or water, according to prosecutors.

The woman was taken to Tobey Hospital, where she remained for two weeks for medical treatment.

Investigators said Aguiar, who was renting property across the street and was acting as a caretaker for the woman and her home, left her trapped inside without heat and running water.

According to prosecutors, while neglecting to care for the woman, including failure to fill her medical prescriptions, Aguiar stole her debit card and used it to purchase sneakers, clothing, fast food, and various services for his automobile. He continued to use the victim’s debit card while she was recovering at Tobey Hospital, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Aguiar stole about $12,000 from the woman.

Aguiar was held on $11,000 bail. If released, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, stay away and have no contact with the victim, and submit to random drug screening.

He will return to court on Aug. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

