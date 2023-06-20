DA: Man charged with assault to murder after shootout at Malden apartment complex

Authorities arrested a man in connection with a shootout that took place at a Malden apartment complex over the weekend, leaving one woman seriously injured.

Mohamed Abdulaziz, 35, of Somerville, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says Abdulaziz entered the lobby of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden around 2:22 a.m. on June 18 when “multiple parties fired guns,” and he allegedly shot a 33-year-old woman. The victim remains hospitalized at this time, according to officials.

Another man was later reported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say Abdulaziz initially targeted a man in the lobby with the alleged intent to rob him, but during an ensuing scuffle, both Abdulaziz and the targeted man began shooting. The alleged targeted man has not been located, according to the DA’s office, and a description of him was not immediately made available.

Abdulaziz will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon from a hospital bed.

An investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

