DA: Man charged with exposing himself to two East Boston teens walking to school

A man was charged last week with exposing himself to two teenaged girls who were walking to school in East Boston, according to authorities.

Hamid Elalami, 37, of Boston, was arraigned on October 21 on one count of open and gross lewdness and one count of indecent exposure. Judge John McDonald did not impose bail and ordered Elalami to report to probation twice a week, continue to follow any prescribed medication and treatment and submit to a mental health evaluation.

The Suffolk County DA says that on October 5, two 16-year-old girls were walking back to an East Boston school after their lunch break when they saw Elalami exposing himself. He began putting his genitals into the opening of a pipe and continued following the girls after they had run away, exposing himself the entire time, according to police.

While fleeing from Elalami, the girls were able to take a cell phone photo of him, which ultimately helped law enforcement secure a warrant for his arrest.

“It’s unfortunate that they had to witness such things, but the responsible actions they took provide an excellent example of community members and law enforcement working together to address crime in our neighborhoods,” said Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. “These two girls deserve enormous credit for providing the information that helped police identify and arrest this suspect.”

Elalami will be back in court on November 21 for a pretrial hearing.

