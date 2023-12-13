DA: Man convicted of animal cruelty

Dec. 12—A Bakersfield man was convicted Thursday of animal cruelty and vandalism after he stabbed and mutilated his neighbor's dogs in April 2022, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Vincent Martinez of Bakersfield went into his neighbor's backyard after her dogs, Bella and Rosco, would not stop barking at Martinez, who had been rattling the fence. Martinez threatened his neighbor and she went inside and called the police, according to the DA's office.

When she heard Bella whimpering, she went back outside to see that Bella had been stabbed in the neck and Rosco had been mutilated by Martinez. Bella survived but will suffer lifelong injuries from the incident, but Rosco was put down due to his injuries.

Martinez could face up to eight years and eight months in prison at his Jan. 24 sentencing.