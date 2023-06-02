DA: Man facing charges in attack in Marlboro parking lot that left his elderly mother dead

A Westboro man will be called to court Friday to face assault charges in a violent attack in the parking lot of a hotel in Marlboro that left his elderly mother dead on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Daniel Uhlman, 53, is slated to be arraigned in Marlboro District Court on charges including armed assault to murder a person over 60, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 in the death of his mother, 82-year-old Nancy Uhlman, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Marlborough Chief of Police David Giorgi.

Officers responding to the Holiday Inn parking lot on Lakeside Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. found Uhlman dead in what Marlboro police deemed an “apparent homicide.”

One crime scene was in the hotel’s back parking lot, where police, cleanup crews, and the medical examiner were all investigating. The other crime scene was towards the front of the hotel, surrounding a pickup truck, where police spent hours taking pictures and gathering evidence.

The hotel manager told Boston 25 that the son and mother were not guests of the hotel and had nothing to do with the Holiday Inn.

Investigators didn’t share additional details on the nature of the deadly incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

