DA: Man facing charges after Northfield crash involving 5 motorcycles leaves 8 people seriously hurt

A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after a crash in Northfield involving five motorcycles left eight people seriously injured over the weekend, authorities said.

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, of Westerly, Rhode Island, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Greenfield District Court on charges including seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating under the influence of drugs, two counts of child endangerment, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 272 Main Street on Sunday around 1 p.m. learned O’Farrell was driving an SUV with an attached trailer when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck five motorcycles, the DA’s office said.

A total of eight people who were either operating or passengers on the motorcycles suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were all taken to area medical centers, where two people were listed in critical condition.

Two children who were riding in O’Farrell’s SUV, ages 11 and 12, were also taken to the hospital but officials noted that they appeared to be OK.

O’Farrell is being held on $250,000 bail pending his court appearance.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

