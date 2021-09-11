DA: Man facing charges for South Fork explosions

Sep. 11—Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg charged a man Friday who was allegedly in possession of explosive devices at his residence in South Fork Borough.

State troopers were dispatched at 1 p.m. Friday to assist the South Fork police at the 200 block of Highway Street.

The lead charge against the suspect is one count of unlawfully possessing or manufacturing explosives, a second-degree felony. His identity is being withheld until he is arraigned on the charges, which also include misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The suspect is currently being examined at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Police were called Thursday for reports of explosions heard in the area, state police wrote in a criminal complaint. An investigation brought police to the suspect's residence on Friday, where they said they found materials including a coffee can and scrap metal, as well as a quarter-stick of dynamite and a half-stick of dynamite.

According to the complaint, the suspect acknowledged that he had detonated explosives at a bridge along Walnut Street and an undetermined location along the adjacent railroad tracks on Thursday.

He was taken into custody without incident, said Neugebauer.

"Nobody was in immediate danger," he said. "Local South Fork Borough police, in conjunction with state police including the bomb unit, worked swiftly to make sure the community was safe."

People were evacuated from a few homes in the immediate area of the suspect's residence out of an abundance of caution, Neugebauer said.

"I commend the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency for dong the evacuation out of an abundance of caution," he said.