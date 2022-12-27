DA: Man fatally shot wife then killed himself in murder-suicide on Christmas Day

A 60-year-old man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in a murder-suicide in Lowell on Christmas Day, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Tuesday.

Police found the bodies of Jose Santiago and Rosa Santiago, 55, at approximately 1:38 p.m. Sunday, after officers responded to a home on Beacon Street. Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Ryan said.

Autopsies determined the manner of death for Jose Santiago to be suicide and the manner of death for Rosa Santiago to be homicide.

An investigation is ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to Ryan’s office.

