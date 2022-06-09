DA: Man gets 25 to 50 years in prison on Somerset County child rape conviction

Jun. 9—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Central City man found guilty in March of raping a child over a seven-year period received a long prison sentence Wednesday.

Michael Merringer, 53, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison on 33 sex-related counts, according to Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

Merringer was arrested in 2019, accused of raping a young girl between 1996 and 2002 inside a Shanksville Borough home. At the time, police charged him with more than 200 sex-related charges.

While dozens of charges were withdrawn, a jury found him guilty of 33 counts in March, including the most serious ones — rape of a child included.

Metzgar's office sought a lengthy sentence.

"We are pleased to have delivered justice for the family in this horrific case," said Metzgar.

Pennsylvania's sex offender assessment board deemed Merringer a sexually violent predator and a county judge supported the finding after a evidentiary hearing in court, Metzgar said. That means Merringer will have to register for life as a sex offender and comply with a list of conditions including updating authorities with his home address for the rest of his life.