DA: Man killed in Methuen shooting on Saturday

Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Methuen.

Police say the male victim was shot early Saturday morning. The age of the victim and his name were not released.

“At approximately 2:40 am, the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the Gage Street area of the city,” according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney’s office. “Upon arrival the responding units located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

The victim was treated on the scene by Methuen Police and EMTs from the Methuen Fire Department but died after being rushed to Holy Family Hospital, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office says this is an active investigation.

“Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” said the statement from the DA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW