DA: Man robbed, assaulted 80-year-old woman who later died in Attleboro blaze

A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he robbed and assaulted an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire in Attleboro.

Adam Rollins, 42, of, Attleboro, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault in connection with the death of Judith Henriques, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a blaze at 30 Division Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2022, found Henriques dead inside the home after firefighters extinguished the flames, Quinn said.

An investigation revealed that Henriques was the victim of a burglary and assault before the fire broke out. The cause and manner of her death is still pending.

Rollins was arrested in Weymouth on Sunday afternoon. Additional details are expected to be released after he appears in court.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working with Attleboro police to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

