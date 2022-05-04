DA: Man sentenced to prison in 2015 killing of Kevin Gonsalves in Blackstone

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Kevin Gonsalves in Blackstone in 2015, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

William Hodges will serve a total of 38 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, intimidation of a witness, and possession of a firearm and ammunition charges on Tuesday.

Hodges was sentenced to serve 19 to 20 years on the manslaughter charge and an additional 19 to 20 years on the intimidation of a witness charge, said DA Early.

“On behalf of the Blackstone Police Department, I would like to extend my thoughts to Kevin Gonsalves’ family and friends, and hope that the resolution of this case will help to bring some closure,” Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said. “From the moment the call came in until this suspect was in custody, agencies from across the region worked together to bring justice for the victim. I would like to commend the Blackstone Police Officers who worked tirelessly on this case as well as thank our law enforcement partners who helped us in achieving this outcome, including the Massachusetts State Police, Milford Police Department, Blackstone Valley Counter Drug and Counter Crimes Task Force, and District Attorney Joseph Early and his office.”

Hodges fatally shot Gonsalves back in November of 2015, on Mendon Street in Blackstone. According to officials, Gonsalves went to the address with Hodges under the guise of robbing someone. Hodges shot Gonsalves three times after he got out of a vehicle.

Several law enforcement agencies worked together on this case.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW