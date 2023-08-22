DA: Man stole guns, thousands of rounds of ammo

Aug. 22—A Sidney man was indicted in Delaware County Court for burglary and grand larceny after he allegedly stole rifles, shotguns and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in Masonville.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Randy L. Condon, 37, appeared for arraignment on a three-count indictment in Delaware County Court on Aug. 14.

According to the release, Condon entered a residence in Masonville and stole property. Specific allegations include that he cut open the homeowner's gun safes and stole the victim's entire collection of rifles and shotguns, along with more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition. According to an email from State Police Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska, the house was a seasonal home on state Route 8, and the incident was reported in May.

Condon was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, the release said.

Condon pleaded not guilty at the arraignment, and Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa remanded him to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail, the release said.

According to Smith, Condon was already in jail on unrelated charges. He was arrested in the town of Walton in January and charged with criminal mischief and petit larceny and was released, the release said. He failed to show up to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In addition, he was arrested by the State Police on July 2 and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Dembinska said. An investigation revealed Condon was found in possession of a motorcycle that was stolen July 20, 2022 from a parking lot in Sidney. He was arrested in Broome County, transported to the Sidney barracks, processed and remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility.

Smith said in an email that Condon "has had six felony convictions already and faces the potential of life in prison as a persistent felony offender."

