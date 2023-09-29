DA: Man, teen, charged with intent to murder in June shooting of 18-year-old in Hyannis

Two people have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a June shooting that left an 18-year-old victim with serious injuries.

20-year-old Chrystian Anderson of Pembroke and a 16-year-old juvenile are charged with firearm assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and conspiracy.

On June 25, officers responding to the area of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting found an 18-year-old male victim had been shot in the legs, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in a medical helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Other responders investigating the incident also found a damaged vehicle that apparently fled the scene and crashed into a bystander’s vehicle. The passengers in that struck vehicle were not harmed in the crash.

The 16-year-old juvenile will appear in Barnstable Juvenile Court at a later date and Anderson will appear in Barnstable Superior Court at a date to be determined.

They were both held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

