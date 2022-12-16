DA: Man who tried to dive out window of Boston high-rise after body found now facing murder charge

A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is now facing a murder charge, investigators announced Friday.

Michael Perry, 37, is slated to be arraigned Friday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jose Aponte, who was found dead during a wellness check on the twelfth floor of a building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury on the evening of Dec. 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Perry was previously arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they knocked on the door and yelled out to Perry, but they did not receive a response. After gaining entry to the apartment, officers discovered Aponte’s body, police said.

Boston SWAT was called to assist and were greeted with physical threats from Perry inside the apartment, according to police. Law enforcement officials say de-escalation tactics were used before Perry attempted to dive out a window.

Police said Perry got caught up and was left hanging from the window. SWAT officers were then able to enter an apartment on the eleventh floor and pull Perry through the shattered window.

An investigation remains ongoing.

