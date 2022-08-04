DA: Man with violent past, pending cases, convicted of evading police on I-240

A Memphis man who served nearly 20 years in prison for murder and who has pending cases for other violent offenses since his release was convicted Wednesday of trying to escape arrest on the interstate, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Anthony Carpenter, 43, was convicted on a felony count of intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He is set for sentencing on Aug. 30.

Carpenter was arrested on May 3, 2019, on I-240 when he began driving in the emergency vehicle lane near Airways Boulevard to avoid a backup because of a traffic accident, according to the district attorney’s office. Police working the accident signaled for him to pull over, which he did briefly before speeding away. Carpenter was caught when the traffic backup forced him to stop.

According to the district attorney’s office, Carpenter was free on bond at the time of the May arrest. He had been charged with aggravated assault after a Raleigh-area car dealer identified him as a former customer who shot him in the arm in February of 2019 at the dealership.

The car dealer spent five days in the hospital and underwent seven hours of surgery. The case is pending in Criminal Court, the D.A.’s office said.

In January of this year, Carpenter was charged in Mississippi with shooting an off-duty Memphis police lieutenant outside his Olive Branch home. Carpenter was arrested the next day at his home in Memphis, where officers found an AR pistol and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Carpenter was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting a 19-year-old man in 1998 and served 19 years of a 23-year sentence.

A check into Carpenter’s criminal past showed that he shot a man six times in that case.

FOX13 uncovered an appeals court opinion from 2001 upholding Carpenter’s conviction and sentence.

It shed more light on Carpenter’s past. The trial judge, who didn’t buy a claim of self-defense, said:

“There’s no grounds tending to excuse his conduct as far as I can tell. I don’t find that Mr. Carpenter’s young age should be a mitigating factor because he’s been told by the courts ever since the age of 14 to stop (using) deadly weapons, and will not stop. He knew exactly what he was doing. He carried that pistol that day with the intent to go armed so that he could kill someone if they got in his way. I mean, he wasn’t deer hunting. There’s no other use for a handgun. And I cannot find any mitigating factors.”

Carpenter did not serve the complete 23-year sentence. He was released in 2017 and allegedly went on to commit the aforementioned crimes.

