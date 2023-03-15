DA: Man wanted in Malden murder stabbed 79-year-old victim more than 30 times

Law enforcement officials have issued a murder warrant for a Boston man wanted in the grisly stabbing death of a 79-year-old Malden resident whose body was found decomposing in his apartment last month.

Dion Smith, 33, is now wanted on a charge of murder in the death of Ronald Gilbert, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said in a joint statement.

Officers responding to a report of an odor coming from an apartment on Kennedy Drive in Malden on Feb. 22 found Gilbert dead inside with “obvious signs of decomposition,” officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that Gilbert suffered 30 apparent stab wounds to his body, and based on a timeline constructed by investigators, he was likely killed in late December 2022.

Officials noted that Smith was not a resident of the building and the two did not appear to be known to each other.

A warrant had previously been issued for Smith for the charge of larceny in connection with the theft of Gilbert’s motor vehicle. The murder charge comes after state troopers and Malden police launched an extensive investigation into Gilbert’s death.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should not approach him and immediately contact Malden police at 781-322-1212 or Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office at 781-897-6600.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 165 pounds, balding, with brown eyes.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

