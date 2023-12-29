DA: Man wanted in murder of young mother in Lawrence on Christmas arrested in Texas

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a young mother in Lawrence on Christmas Day has been arrested in Texas, authorities announced Friday.

Santana Guerrero Temporo, 53, is slated to be arraigned next week on the charge of being a fugitive from justice in connection with the death of 21-year-old Diosmary Mejia, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Officers conducting a well-being check at an apartment on Salem Street on Tuesday found Mejia dead in the basement, police said.

Family told Boston 25 News that Mejia moved to Massachusetts from the Dominican Republic about a year ago. She was said to be working to send money back to her 3-year-old and 7-year-old children who are living in her native country.

Family identifies victim found dead in Lawrence as 21-year-old mother of two

The DA’s office didn’t specify how Mejia was killed but her family said she was stabbed to death.

Mejia’s family also expressed concern about a troubled relationship she had been in with an older man.

It’s not clear when Temporo will be extradited to Massachusetts.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW