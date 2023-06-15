DA: Mass. priest stole $100K from church funds, to buy power tools, wine, video games, and clothes

A former Massachusetts priest is facing several charges after allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the church which he used to buy power tools, video games, and wine, among other things, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Tomasz J. Gorny, 43, of Amherst, who was a priest at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby is charged with larceny over $1,200 and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, says District Attorney Matthew Russo’s office.

Gorny used parish funds to purchase numerous items over the past three years including power tools, a riding lawn mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games, and clothing, according to Russo.

Prosecutors say Gorney charged the expenses to credit cards that the Diocese of Springfield ultimately had to pay.

Hundreds of items were recovered by Granby police investigators from a storage unit in Easthampton in April. Russo’s office said.

Detectives had launched an investigation after they were notified by the diocese, which had been conducting its own internal audit into suspicious use of church funds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

