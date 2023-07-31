DA from Massachusetts calls for a federal investigation into DeSantis’ migrant flights

A Massachusetts district attorney has joined a growing list of officials calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ program relocating recently-arrived migrants from the Texas border to Democratic strongholds — including the 49 people sent to Martha’s Vineyard last September.

In a letter sent Monday, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate allegations that the migrants were deceived into making the trips from Texas to California and Massachusetts by a team of recruiters hired by the state of Florida.

“DeSantis and his administration planned, initiated, funded with taxpayer monies, and executed this enterprise,” Galibois wrote. “My office posits that, due to the interstate transportation of these migrants, this alleged scheme remains available for federal prosecution.”

Galibois’ call echoed a letter sent last month by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Javier Salazar, a sheriff in Bexar County, Texas, where the Martha’s Vineyard migrants were recruited.

READ MORE: ‘Sadistic lie.’ Venezuelans flown to Martha’s Vineyard search for a way off the island

Neither the Department of Justice nor DeSantis’ office immediately responded to the Herald’s request for comment. In the past, DeSantis has said the program was intended to call attention to the border crisis and protect Florida from an influx of migrants coming in through the U.S. southern border with Mexico

Last month, DeSantis visited Texas, where he was briefed on the activities of Florida law enforcement officers who were sent to help secure the border.

“Of the individuals our law enforcement have apprehended at the border, more than 70% said they ultimately wanted to go to Florida,” DeSantis said during a press conference.

DeSantis’ so-called migrant relocation program, which was recently expanded, has cost taxpayers at least $1.5 million since it launched last year. The state has not provided a full breakdown on how money was spent.

Story continues

Last September, 49 asylum seekers landed unexpectedly in Martha’s Vineyard saying they had been recruited for the flights with false promises of jobs, housing, education and other government support. All of the migrants — most of whom were from Venezuela — were certified victims of a crime by the Bexar County sheriff, who recently recommended criminal charges against those involved in their recruitment. The Bexar County district attorney is now considering the case.

Bonta launched a similar investigation in California in June after dozens more migrants were recruited by the Florida program and sent unexpectedly to Sacramento.

Galibois — who took office in January and was not the district attorney at the time of the Martha’s Vineyard flights — announced his own investigation into the operation on Friday saying in a statement that it was his “obligation to to investigate any potentially criminal activity that occurs within my jurisdiction.”

In his letter to the Department of Justice, Galibois asked for assistance in his investigation by helping his office obtain certified transcripts of the migrants’ testimony, most of which was given in Spanish.

Migrants, their faces obscured, outside the plane that ferried them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Florida taxpayers paid for the charter.

The migrants’ attorney, Rachel Self, said most have remained in New England where are they are receiving support, including access to online banking and other necessary services.

“Once housing and pro bono attorneys were coordinated they got settled in. But it’s a long journey,” Self said.

Self commended the Massachusetts community for helping people in need but said her clients still face many challenges. The biggest, she said: They are still waiting for work authorization.

“If the government would issue people work authorization on arrival, a lot of these service-provider issues would go away,” she said.