DA: Matthew Nilo, NJ lawyer accused in string of sex assaults in Boston, indicted on more charges

Matthew Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer accused in a series of sexual assaults in Charlestown in the 2000s, was indicted Tuesday on new charges connected to a spate of rapes and sexual attacks in the North End in 2007 and 2008, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The 35-year-old Nilo was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on seven charges: one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery, Hayden said in a statement. The attacks occurred between January 2007 and July 2008

Nilo will be formally charged on the new counts at his next court appearance on July 13. Nilo was released on June 15 after posting $500,000 bail.

Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and 2008 in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, June 5, 2023. His attorney, Joseph Cataldo is at left. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

The charges stem from five attacks on four women in the North End, Hayden said. One of the victims was attacked twice, 11 days apart. The attacks occurred in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008 and July 2008.

The incidents followed a similar pattern, Hayden said. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning.

The new indictment relates to attacks which occurred at the time that Nilo was living in the North End, Hayden said. The alleged attacks occurred during the same time period as the Charlestown attacks, for which Nilo has already been charged.

“We will release more information at arraignment, but I can tell you today that DNA evidence played a role in these new indictments,” Hayden said. “I can also tell you that the cooperation and coordination between our office, the Boston Police Department and the FBI has played a major role in our ability to secure today’s indictments and to give the survivors of these crimes the ability to see their attacker held accountable for his actions.”

“Lastly, I can tell you this case demonstrates that no attack will go uninvestigated, no suspect will go unpursued, and no amount of time will insulate a criminal from a crime,” Hayden said.

Hayden urged victims of any crime, including domestic or sexual violence, to call 911 in an emergency.

SafeLink, a statewide DV hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020. SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24/7 in English, Spanish and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601. It also has the capacity to provide multilingual translation in more than 140 languages.

Help is also available for members of our LGBTQ+ community experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence through The Network/La Red by calling 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

