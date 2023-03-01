DA: Missing Hopkinton teenager found dead in Milford woods

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced a Hopkinton teenager who went missing Monday night was found dead Tuesday in Milford.

Daniel Cambourelis-Haskins, 19, of Hopkinton, was reportedly last seen pushing his bicycle with a flat tire Monday on the Milford Bike Trail.

Investigators said his mother reported him missing Monday night. She said she last spoke with him just after 6 p.m. when he called her to say his bike had a flat tire and his cellphone was dying.

At the time, Cambourelis-Haskins’ phone pinged off a cell tower behind Garrets Convenience Store on Cedar Street in Milford.

State and local police used K9s and drones to search a large area near Louisa Lake, the Milford Quarry and bike trails. Cambourelis-Haskins’ body was then discovered in a wooded area in Milford.

“The investigation into his death continues and is being conducted by the Milford Police and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office,” the DA’s Office said in a press release. “This appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

