DA: Morrisville man caught with $20K in fentanyl in Montgomery County

A 23-year-old Morrisville man is facing felony drug trafficking charges after authorities found 1,500 bags of uncut fentanyl with a street value of $20,000 in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Naim Payton in a press release Thursday.

“Fentanyl is continuing to kill Montgomery County residents at an alarming rate, even as methamphetamine is becoming more prevalent throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. This significant arrest and seizure will make Montgomery County a safer place,” District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Montgomery County authorities allege Naim Payton was selling uncut fentanyl in Pottstown.

Law enforcement learned that Payton would be in the Pottstown area on Monday to sell a large quantity of uncut fentanyl and Montgomery County Detectives spotted him arriving in the 400 block of North Evans Street around 6 p.m., police said.

Detectives stopped Payton’s vehicle and found the uncut fentanyl, which was allegedly packaged for sale in 10-baggie bundles, then five bundles packaged into a brick.

Payton was arrested on charges including possession with intent to deliver and he remains incarcerated in Montgomery County Corrections in lieu of $99,000 cash bail.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Morrisville man caught with $20K in uncut fentanyl in Montco. DA says