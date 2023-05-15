DA: Mother, stepfather, grandmother of six siblings reported missing in Haverhill to face charges

The mother, stepfather and grandmother of six Haverhill siblings reported missing over the weekend are set to face several charges, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Mother, Jameaka Conway, 37, and stepfather Cypher Great, 37, are scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court Tuesday for charges including assault and battery. Deborah Conway, Jameaka’s mother, will appear in a May 22 dangerousness hearing on counts including kidnapping of a minor by a relative.

The six children were reported missing on Saturday. Investigators were looking for the six missing Haverhill kids after responding to their house for a report of child abuse on May 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Haverhill police received a call from a child inside the house saying that her mother and stepfather abused her and her seven siblings.

State police located the six missing siblings around 7:38 p.m. Saturday evening.

The parents and family of the children were unhelpful in the effort to recover the kids, MSP said.

Jameaka Conway is charged with five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, one count of intimidation of a witness, one count of assault and battery and one count of threat to commit a crime. The DA’s office says she is set for a dangerousness hearing tomorrow in Haverhill District Court, but it may be through Zoom.

Great is charged with one count of threat to commit a crime and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14. He is also set for a dangerousness hearing tomorrow in Haverhill District Court.

Deborah Conway, 58, is facing one count of intimidation of a police officer and two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW