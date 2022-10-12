DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law

Oct. 12—Three boys are in juvenile detention centers and charged with murder even though Decatur police say it was their accomplice who died and that a different boy — not charged with murder — pulled the trigger Sunday.

It's a result that Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said is consistent with Alabama law. It is a result, however, that has family members of the three jailed juveniles mystified, especially given their understanding that the shooter was the only person involved in the incident who was white.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy — identified by family members as Avantae Alexander — was shot dead Sunday morning by another 14-year-old, who families of the other juveniles involved say is white. Police have not released the names of any of those involved because they are juveniles.

According to police, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old arranged to meet the shooter with the intent of robbing him. In addition to those three, police allege that Alexander, participating in the robbery plan, came to the location of the meeting with a gun. The intended robbery victim, police said, also had a gun, and shot Alexander in self-defense.

The three surviving juveniles that police say were participating in the robbery attempt were charged Sunday with first-degree robbery and murder. The shooter was charged Monday with being a minor in possession of a pistol. Those charged with murder are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia. The shooter "was turned over to the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office for detention," according to police.

The charges did not sit well with Alexander's cousin Samantha Dawson.

"They're trying to put these three in jail for the rest of their lives while (the white shooter) can go and have a good, happy life," Dawson said during a protest outside the Police Department on Monday. "If this was the other way around, we wouldn't have this narrative."

Morgan County NAACP President Rodney Gordon has been in close contact with the family members of Alexander and the three juveniles facing murder charges. He said they are horrified not just by the death, but by the imposition of murder charges against juveniles who police acknowledge killed nobody.

Gordon said he, along with family members of Alexander and those charged with murder, feel if the three Black juveniles are being charged with murder, so should the white juvenile who allegedly shot the gun.

"If you're going to lock them up, you've got to lock him up, too," Gordon said Tuesday.

Gordon said the shooter, Alexander and those charged with Alexander's murder were acquaintances.

"What the parents (of Alexander and the other three Black juveniles) think is racially motivated is the actions of law enforcement, because they haven't put this guy in jail. They haven't charged him with murder. They see a white kid shooting a Black kid, and it's Black kids who are in jail."

Anderson said the charges filed in the case are consistent with Alabama law.

"Anytime there is a joint effort to commit a crime all actors who participate are responsible via accomplice liability," he said Tuesday. "That means all are responsible for the actions of the others."

He said the first step is determining who participated in the underlying felony.

"If you, I and a neighbor agree to rob someone and I hold the gun, you drive the car and the neighbor is just there, we are all responsible for the robbery," Anderson said. "Now, if I shoot the victim and kill him, again we are all responsible as accomplices."

Whether the person killed was an intended robbery victim is not the issue, he said.

"Felony murder kicks in at that point because a death occurred during the commission of a felony and applies regardless of who gets killed — the victim, an innocent third party or one of the criminal accomplices."

A legal battle over the felony-murder doctrine is currently playing out in a high-profile Lauderdale County case. Casey White, alleged to have escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail with the assistance of jailer Vicky White, is charged with felony murder. According to authorities, Vicky White shot herself in the head while Casey White drove the vehicle they were in as he sought to elude police.

While there has been no allegation that Casey White intended for Vicky White to die, nor that he killed her, he was indicted for felony murder because "in the course of committing escape in the first degree" he "caused the death of Vicky White who died from a gunshot to the head."

Casey White's defense lawyers filed a brief last month arguing the felony-murder doctrine is unconstitutional, asserting an argument that could likewise be raised in the murder charges filed against the three Decatur juveniles in the death of Alexander.

"To allow a prosecution without the State being required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the element of intent to kill Vicky White is a violation of Defendant's (constitutional) rights ...," Casey White's lawyers argued. "Alabama's felony-murder doctrine is an anachronistic remnant of ancient legal fiction with no logical or practical basis for inclusion in modern law."

The prosecutors disagreed, arguing simply that Casey White was engaged in a dangerous felony.

"Vicky White, who participated in the escape of Casey White, is now deceased," the prosecution argued in a brief filed Friday. "The Defendant's effort to escape ultimately ended in the death of Vicky White."

The Lauderdale County court has not ruled on the motion.

Gordon said it's unfair that the three Decatur juveniles can be charged with murder when they did not shoot Alexander and, even assuming police allegations are accurate, they had no intent to cause him harm.

"That law needs to be changed," he said.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.