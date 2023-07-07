DA: Murder investigation underway after man kills housemate in Saugus

A 64-year-old Saugus man was arrested after allegedly murdering his housemate Friday, the Essex County District Attorney’s office says.

George Finley is accused of killing 37-year-old Joshua Thompson in the house they shared at 315 Essex Street.

Police responded to the address shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a death at the address, roping the home off with yellow crime scene tape. Finley was located inside the house and was charged with Thompson’s murder, the DA says.

Video from the scene showed officers and detectives congregated outside of the home in question.

Finley will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday, the DA’s office says.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. State police detectives are being assisted by Sausus police.

