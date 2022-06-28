DA Murray to review case of Henderson County toddler's Christmas Day death by gun

Three-year-old Aylee Gordon died at Mission Hospital Dec. 28 after accidentally shooting herself with a pistol on Christmas Day.

HENDERSONVILLE - District Attorney Andrew Murray has received the findings from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigation into the death of Aylee Gordon, the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the head with a pistol left loaded in the back of a truck on Christmas Day 2021.

Murray, who is the top criminal prosecutor for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, will decide whether or not to press charges against any adults as a result of the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed in the six months following the incident.

In North Carolina, SBI reports are not open to the public. The decision to press charges or not remains solely up to the district attorney.

"It is an open investigation which means I will not be discussing the case or releasing any materials regarding the matter," Murray told the Times-News in an email.

"As for a timeframe, it is impossible to estimate. As the elected DA I have plenty of things on my plate but will diligently attempt to thoroughly review this matter as I find time to do so."

Gordon's father is retired Henderson County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Gordon, who served with the department 28 years and retired in 2016.

Aylee Gordon was playing with her new bicycle around 2 p.m. on Dec. 25 when she picked up a 9 mm pistol and accidentally shot herself in the head, according to previous Asheville Citizen-Times article. She was airlifted to Mission Hospital and received emergency surgery, but succumbed to her injuries on Dec. 28.

"Any further comment or information in this incident will come from the District Attorney’s office once the District Attorney makes a decision on what charges, if any he recommends," Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Johnny Duncan said in an email.

Twenty-seven children younger than 12 have died as a result of accidental firearm discharges in North Carolina since 2014, according to Gun Violence Archive, a nonpartisan online archive of gun violence incidents.

