DA names special prosecutor to help with 'Rust' shooting

Aug. 4—Andrea Reeb, who headed the Clovis-area District Attorney's Office for eight years, has been named a special prosecutor in the investigation into last year's fatal shooting on the Rust movie set south of Santa Fe.

Reeb, who retired from the 9th Judicial District earlier this year after about 25 years as a prosecutor, was added to the team to expedite the review process, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities say a prop revolver wielded by Hollywood star and Rust producer Alec Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal in October, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Carmack-Altweis said Wednesday her office has received "portions of the Rust investigation" from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office but is still awaiting supplemental reports. Carmack-Altweis said evidence investigators are still waiting for includes FBI firearm and tool mark analyses; forensic testing on the gun; data from Baldwin's cellphone, which was turned over to Suffolk County, N.Y., police; and the pathology report from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

"Once [the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office] receives those — and any other outstanding items — and completes its supplemental reports, the screening process will begin, and my team and I will make a charging decision," she said.