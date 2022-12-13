DA: Natick Police Sergeant pleads guilty to sexually assaulting dispatcher

A Natick law enforcement officer accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old dispatcher pled guilty in court Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Middlesex DA’s Office says Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery. Quilty was sentenced to three years probation, was ordered to register as a sex offender, ordered to undergo both mental health and substance abuse evaluations and to stay away from and have no contact with the victim or her family.

The guilty plea stems from an incident on April 12, 2020, where Quilty and the victim attended a gathering after work with other members of the Natick Police Department. Quilty began inappropriately touching the victim at one point during the night and as she attempted to leave, he continued to reach into her car and sexually assaulted her, according to the DA.

Quilty remains on unpaid administrative leave and the Natick Select Board will make an expeditious determination in regards to his employment status in the near future.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Natick Police Department for comment.

