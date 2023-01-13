DA: No charges for Colorado Springs officer who shot murder suspect

Jan. 12—Colorado's 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has concluded that while a Colorado Springs police officer was not fully justified in shooting and wounding a murder suspect in May, the office will not pursue criminal charges against the officer, according to a Thursday news release.

Brandon Lowe, who has since resigned from the department, will not be charged in the May 13 shooting of Osemeke Uwadibie, 31, largely because of a conflict in the statutes governing the use of deadly force, according to the DA's office.

One section of the statute dictates that an officer should use deadly force primarily in self-defense or defense of others, a requirement that Lowe did not meet, according to the multiagency Deadly Force Investigation Team that reviews all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death. However, another section states that an officer is justified in using deadly force if nonviolent means would be ineffective in securing an arrest or preventing an escape.

"The lack of probable cause to support criminal charges and coupled with the conflict in the statutory provisions ... create a reality that even if charges were filed there would be no reasonable likelihood of success at a subsequent trial on these facts," the DA's office stated.

Just before 10 p.m. on May 13, 2022, police received calls for service in the 200 block of East Arvada Street. The caller said a man, who was later identified as Uwadibie, approached him and asked for a ride. When the caller refused, Uwadibie reportedly threatened him and his daughter with a knife. The father and daughter were able to get away and lock themselves in their apartment, but the father called police because he feared Uwadibie was still in the area.

As Lowe responded to the call, the dispatch center received additional calls about someone breaking windows and entering an apartment in the same complex, according to the release.

When Lowe pulled into the apartment complex parking lot, he saw several people running, one of whom was being chased by Uwadibie. Lowe called out to Uwadibie, who stopped chasing the civilian and walked toward the officer with his hands raised. When Uwadibie got closer to Lowe, he lashed out with a cane and struck the officer in the face.

Story continues

A struggle ensued between Lowe and Uwadibie before the officer pulled his weapon. Ignoring Lowe's commands to stop, Uwadibie walked to the officer's unlocked cruiser, got in, and closed the door. Lowe called for backup as Uwadibie started the squad car and began to drive away.

Lowe then fired three rounds at the vehicle, hitting Uwadibie in the hand and shoulder, the DA's office said.

Uwadibie drove away from the apartment complex and headed south on Interstate 25, crashing into several vehicles before stopping on the median. Colorado Springs police officers caught up to Uwadibie and arrested him.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

Sign Up

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Uwadibie is alleged to have fatally stabbed a man before Lowe arrived. Charles Slabaugh, 59, was found in an apartment, dead from "multiple sharp force injuries," according to a Police Department report. Uwadibie had broken a window to gain entry.

"From a thorough review of the CSPD radio traffic, body-worn camera, and statements of Officer Lowe, it is clear that Officer Lowe did not know that Osemeke Uwadibie had committed a homicide shortly before Officer Lowe's arrival on scene," the DA's office concluded.

Lowe didn't know about the killing when he fired his weapon, and there was a lack of immediate danger to Lowe or anyone else at the moment he fired — which constitutes one side of the statutory conflict, according to the review. On the other side was the fact that none of the nonlethal means at Lowe's disposal — Taser, pepper spray and a flashlight — would have stopped Uwadibie from driving off in his cruiser.

"Officer Lowe could arguably claim that he was attempting to prevent Mr. Uwadibie from escaping the scene in his cruiser," the release stated.

Also, the wording of the statutory definition of deadly force — "force, the intended, natural and probable consequence of which is to produce death, and which does, in fact, produce death" — could exclude Lowe's shooting from the "deadly physical force" category because Uwadibie wasn't killed.

"Based on the definition ... and the fact that Mr. Uwadibie did not die, Officer Lowe's use of force would not qualify as 'deadly physical force,'" the DA's office said.

After reviewing the relevant facts of the case — which did not include the murder Uwadibie allegedly committed before Lowe's arrival at the scene — the DA's office decided not to file charges against Lowe.

"While the facts present in this case are troubling, there is insufficient evidence to establish probable cause that a crime was committed," the DA's office concluded.

In early December, a judge found Uwadibie incompetent to stand trial in Slabaugh's murder.