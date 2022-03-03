DA: No charges for Cummings

Mar. 3—LOCKPORT — A convicted killer, out on parole and accused in a series of sex crimes, has had the charges against him dropped.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman confirmed on Tuesday that Kyle Cummings, convicted in the brutal 2002 slaying of Jennifer Bolender, will not face rape, sexual abuse and other charges.

"Despite our best efforts, we were unable to secure an indictment in this case," Seaman told the Gazette.

The DA declined to discuss what issues surfaced during a grand jury presentation of the case.

Cummings, now 34, one of three men convicted in the grisly murder of Bolender, was charged in June 2020 with two counts of second-degree rape, and single counts of second- and third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He had been released on parole in October 2019, after serving almost 17 years of a six-years to life in prison sentence that he received for his role in Bolender's slaying.

Falls Police investigators said that "multiple incidents" involving Cummings and a juvenile victim began not long after his release from prison. In addition to the sex crimes charges, Cummings was also charged with a violation of the terms of his parole.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The failure of a Niagara County grand jury to indict him means that the charges that had been contained in a criminal complaint and the parole violation were all dismissed.

Cummings, along with his older brother Christopher and Daniel Pardee, were all convicted in connection with Bolender's murder. The Cummings brothers took plea deals from prosecutors, while Pardee was convicted after a jury trial that was noteworthy for its display of gruesome crime scene photos of the victim.

Retired Niagara County Court Judge, and at that time district attorney, Matthew J. Murphy III and former DA, and now Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, were the prosecutors in the Bolender homicide case.

"It was my first homicide case," Wojtaszek said in 2019, prior to Cummings release on parole. "It's still the worst one. It's the most horrific case that's ever come across my desk."

Bolender, Pardee and Kyle Cummings had been hanging out at a Niagara Falls Boulevard bowling alley on the night of Dec. 13, 2002. As they walked home, after an argument, Cummings said Pardee tried to kiss Bolender, but she resisted his advances.

Pardee responded by punching Bolender, knocking her to the ground by the entrance to the pedestrian walkway over the LaSalle Expressway. He and Cummings then repeatedly punched and stomped on Bolender as she begged for mercy.

Cummings, then 15 and Pardee, then 19, left Bolender, 16, for dead.

After going to Cummings' home, they returned to the pedestrian bridge to "clean-up some evidence" and make the attack look like a robbery attempt gone bad. That's when the teens discovered that Bolender was still alive.

With Christopher Cummings, then 14, the thee teens dragged Bolender more then 100 feet up the pedestrian bridge and, in the words of police investigators, "finished her off."

Christopher Cummings took a large knife and slashed Bolender's throat from ear to ear. Pardee then stabbed her 49 times according to an autopsy.

Kyle Cummings eventually agreed to a deal plea that saw him plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and agree to testify against his brother and Pardee.

Prior to his release on parole, Bolender's mother, Tina Berry, had argued passionately against Kyle Cummings' being freed from prison. The anguished mom posted her concerns on social media.

"ATTENTION!!! ATTENTION!!! KILLER (KYLE CUMMINGS) being released from prison back to Niagara Falls, NY with one of his sisters!!!," Berry wrote at the time. "PLEASE SHARE!! Protect your families!! This is not justice!!"