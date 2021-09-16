DA: No charges in Woods probe

Sep. 16—No charges will be filed against a former Oklahoma University faculty member after the purported victim dropped the protective order.

A district judge granted a protective order against John Paul Woods on August 6 after the plaintiff accused him of sexual assault at a parking lot in July. The woman in question asked a judge to dismiss it at a Sept. 2 hearing on the grounds she no longer believed Woods was a threat to her safety, she later said in a statement.

Assistant District Attorney Travis White said no charges could be filed following a Norman police investigation into the matter.

Steven Stice, attorney for Woods, said the news was not a surprise.

"My client appreciates the thorough investigation by the Norman Police Department and [District Attorney] Mr. [Greg] Mashburn's office. It has been frustrating for my client to remain quiet in the face of the numerous untruthful allegations made toward him and his wife. We had confidence that this would be the end result and my client hopes to move on from this experience having been cleared of any wrongdoing," Stice said.

A request for comment from the plaintiff's attorney was not returned Wednesday.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.