DA will not prosecute Georgia lawmaker arrested as Kemp signed voting law

Fulton County's district attorney said she will not prosecute the Georgia lawmaker who was arrested last month when she repeatedly knocked on the door to Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) office after he signed a GOP-sponsored law that would curb voting access in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flashback: State Rep. Park Cannon (D) was charged with two felonies after she knocked on Kemp's door as he celebrated the law's passage. Footage shows state patrol officers handcuffing the lawmaker and pulling her away from the scene.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: District Attorney Fani Willis told AJC she considers the case closed.

"While some of Representative Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges," Willis said.

A Georgia State Patrol lieutenant told AJC he arrested Cannon after she refused to stop knocking because he worried about a possible repeat of Capitol insurrection. But witnesses said there was no attempt to "breach" the office.

Cannon has said she does not want the charges to draw attention away from the law, calling it the "most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country," per AJC.

Critics say the legislation disproportionately targets Black and Latino voters in Georgia, Kemp has argued that it would lead to more secure elections.

Go deeper: What's in the Georgia voting law

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.