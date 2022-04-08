DA not seeking charges against CMPD officers who fatally shot man at east Charlotte Walmart

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney said two Charlotte Mecklenburg officers were justified in shooting and killing Derrell Raney in November.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the Walmart on Albemarle Road on Nov. 5, 2021. A Walmart security guard told arriving officers that Raney was inside the store armed with a gun. The security guard also said Raney would shoot officers if they responded.

Police officers said Raney pointed his gun at them when they came in contact with him. Police said they commanded Raney multiple times to drop his weapon and to show his hands.

According to the DA’s review, Raney didn’t comply with commands, which led Officers Officer Micah Edmunds and James Longworth to fire their weapons.

The DA’s review determined Edmunds fired his weapons six times and Longworth fired his weapon twice. The shots resulted in Raney’s death.

After reviewing evidence, the DA determined he would not seek charges against Edmunds and Longworth in the shooting death of Raney. The DA said Raney posed a threat of bodily harm or death to officers and the public.

