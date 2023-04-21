DA’s office investigating death of baby found unresponsive in Waltham home

An investigation is underway after a baby found unresponsive in a Waltham home died, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Waltham police received a call for an unresponsive male infant at a Leitha Street home shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. Waltham police say the male baby was not breathing and first responders attempted to render life-saving measures on the almost 5-month-old infant. They then rushed the baby to Newton Wellesley Hospital where he passed away.

The baby did not live in the home, says the Middlesex DA’s office.

An investigation from Waltham police and Massachusett State Police’s Civilian Police Accountability Council is ongoing.

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

