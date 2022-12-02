DA office launches new ‘Justice Review Unit’

A new unit within the district attorney’s office will be taking a fresh look at cases where the defendant says they were wrongfully convicted.

It’s called the Justice Review Unit, or JRU, and it was officially launched on Thursday.

“Whenever you have a wrongful conviction, it’s obviously a profound injustice for the defendant themselves, that’s reason enough to have a JRU to correct those injustices, but also from a public safety perspective, if you’ve got a wrongfully convicted person, that means the real offender is still walking the streets of Shelby County,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy in a press conference.

The JRU will take a close look at applications from defendants and their attorneys to determine if a case needs to be re-evaluated.

The criteria include felony charge(s), must have happened in Shelby County, and must not be a federal case.

The current team of two consists of Memphis attorneys Lorna McClusky and Robert Gowen.

“We go back to the very beginning of the case, we’ll interview witnesses, we’ll interview potential witnesses, we’ll do every single thing we can to get to the truth,” said McClusky, who is the chief of the JRU.

During the press conference, Dr. William Arnold spoke about his own personal experience of being wrongfully convicted in Nashville.

“In 2013, I went to trial and I was wrongfully convicted. The jury deliberated for about 7 and a half hours, and I was ultimately sentenced to 25 years in prison,” he said in an interview with FOX13.

He said he served more than six years behind bars before he was free.

“It was in 2020 that my case was actually overturned unanimously in the courts.”

Both Mulroy and McClusky said they expect an overwhelming response. So does Arnold.

“That’s my hope, that folks that really need this will utilize it as a tool to correct the criminal justice system,” he said.

To apply, you can find the application or call 901-222-1301.

Again, it’s only for defendants or attorneys to apply at this point.

Story continues

The District Attorney’s office said applications from family or friends of those convicted will not be accepted.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: