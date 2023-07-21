DA’s office looking to revoke Georgia rapper’s bond following car crash, near-drug overdose

The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion asking a judge to revoke a Georgia rapper’s bond after he was involved in a high-speed wreck.

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, 24, was involved in a crash Wednesday night, according to WJCL-TV.

In paperwork filed on Thursday, investigators noted that Rondo was “observed traveling at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed his vehicle into another vehicle. Emergency services responded to the scene and the defendant was administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose,” the TV station reported.

After he was taken to the hospital, “he became belligerent with hospital staff and ultimately had to be sedated,” WJCL reported.

RELATED STORIES:

According to court documents obtained by WSAV-TV, Rondo is being charged with multiple traffic violations.

Just last month, Rondo was granted bond after being charged in a sweeping gang and drug indictment.

According to that indictment, Rondo is part of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and is accused of making members of the gang provide him with guns and setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before going there to buy it.

He is also accused of buying hydrocodone pills on a separate occasion in Savannah.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

IN OTHER NEWS: