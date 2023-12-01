DA’s office raids Washington Co. coroner solicitor’s office days after coroner’s office raid

The battle between two Washington County elected officials continues after a second raid in three days.

Detectives with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office raided the office of the Washington County Coroner’s Solicitor on Thursday.

The search warrant obtained by Channel 11 claims Coroner’s Office Solicitor Tim Uhrich tampered with public records. He tells Chanell 11 he had no idea the raid was coming.

Tonight on 11 at 11, what detectives took in the raid and how it’s tied to a deadly police shooting.

