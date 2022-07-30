DA: Officers’ use of deadly force justified in 2021 attack that left 5 dead at Boone home

The district attorney’s office in Watauga County released findings from its investigation Friday after a 2021 standoff that left five dead.

Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox were shot and killed during a 13-hour standoff in Boone in April 2021.

Sgt. Chris Ward, Michelle and George Ligon, and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.

Investigators said the suspect, Isaac Barnes, also killed his mother and stepfather before taking his own life.

Law enforcement from several agencies spent hours trying to get to the victims.

“The actions of law enforcement personnel at 553 Hardaman Cir. often rose to the highest levels of heroism as they sought to fulfill their oaths to protect and to serve our community and their comrades against the violent acts of Isaac Barnes,” the district attorney stated.

The district attorney said the officers’ actions and the use of deadly force were justified.

