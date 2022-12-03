DA: Officers were justified in shooting of EC man

Dec. 2—EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire police officers were justified in shooting a man in September at his residence on the city's north side, Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal said Friday.

"The use of deadly force by Eau Claire police officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson was justified as a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of others," Rindal said in a statement.

Clayton T. Livingston, 34, received multiple gunshot injuries and survived. The Eau Claire police officers who fired shots were identified as Sperry and Johnson, who have five and two years of experience in law enforcement, respectively.

The state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation was the lead investigative agency for this incident. DCI was assisted by the State Patrol and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Justice Department:

Eau Claire police were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city's north side.

The initial call indicated that a male subject had pointed a gun at a neighboring residence, which prompted responding officers to create a perimeter around the subject's residence.

Once on scene, officers learned of a direct threat that caused them to confront the subject, identified as Livingston, who was armed with a gun.

Officers directed Livingston to drop the gun, but he instead aimed it at officers.

Sperry and Johnson then discharged their service weapons, striking Livingston.

Once the scene was safe, officers provided emergency care to Livingston, who was transported to an Eau Claire hospital.

A gun was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Sperry and Johnson had been placed on administrative leave, which is Eau Claire Police Department policy.