DA officially files charges against Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting

Jan. 31—As promised, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed criminal charges Tuesday against actor Alec Baldwin and two others in connection with the October 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed — who was tasked with gun safety on the set — are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, according to online court records.

The charge carries a penalty of 18 months in jail, but could be enhanced by five years in some circumstances.

Jurors might also be offered an option of finding Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed guilty of the lesser charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney's Office, meaning they face a range of less than six months in jail to more than five years in prison if they are convicted.

A 10-page statement of probable cause accuses Baldwin of failing to adhere to established safety protocols, noting he didn't attend a pre-filming firearms training and only had minimal firearms training after filming began — "even after Reed requested more training" for him.

He attended only 30 minutes of a training session that had been scheduled to last an hour long, according to the statement, and "was distracted and talking on his cell phone to his family during the training."

"Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for all firearm safety and training and she allowed this sub-standard and reckless practice to occur," according to a probable cause statement filed in her case. "Failing to demand to others what she herself admitted was inadequate."

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office has also filed a charge of negligent use of a firearm against Assistant Director David Halls, who according to previous statements from the District Attorney has agree to plead guilty to the charge. The plea agreement documents had not yet been posted Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.