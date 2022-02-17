DA: Oklahoma County jailer 'unjustifiably' used pepper spray on two inmates

A fired Oklahoma County detention officer has been charged with a misdemeanor after an internal investigation concluded he mistreated inmates.

Jalon K. Warmsley faces two counts of cruelty and one count of assault and battery.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater alleged the officer unjustifiably sprayed two inmates with pepper spray in their cells Jan. 28.

The prosecutor also alleged the officer threw one of the inmates into a wall the next day.

Cell doors at the Oklahoma County jail are shown in this image from a video about progress made on improvements to the facility.

The charge — filed Tuesday — is the latest to accuse detention officers of mistreating inmates or neglecting their duties at the Oklahoma County jail.

In one highly publicized case, two former detention officers and their supervisor were accused of forcing inmates to listen to the popular children's song, "Baby Shark," on a loop at loud volumes for extended periods of time.

Warmsley, 22, of Oklahoma City, was notified Feb. 9 of his termination. He had worked at the jail since August. He could not be reached for comment.

More: Two people found dead inside vehicle at Oklahoma City trailer park

"The vast majority of our staff are hardworking, dedicated professionals," the jail's administrator, Greg Williams, said Wednesday. "When an employee ignores the rules and regulations of our facility and common decency, we act. In this case it led to termination and the filing of criminal charges. We remain committed to making our facility as safe as possible for detainees and our employees.”

Warmsley was immediately suspended "as soon as we discovered the allegations," the administrator also said.

Warmsley had been threatening to spray someone during a lockdown Jan. 28 at the evening feeding time, a jail investigator reported in an affidavit. He sprayed two inmates "without justifiable reason" after they returned to their respective cells.

"At no point did he provide access to any type of medical treatment or access to any type of decontamination," the investigator reported. "He instead left both inmates inside their cells with OC spray on their person. Both inmates had to stay inside their cells for several hours before they were pulled to work in the kitchen ...

Story continues

"The incident ... was caught on camera."

More: Why a church is hosting a job fair for the OK County jail

He slammed one of the inmates up against the wall in the kitchen area hours later "for no reason," according to the affidavit.

He admitted that the inmates had been sprayed and said he let "words" get to him during the incident in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

Pepper spray can cause a burning sensation in the eyes and temporary blindness. It also can cause a burning sensation in the lungs.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County jail officer charged with cruelty to inmates